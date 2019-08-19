Dr. Jason Nielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Nielson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Nielson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Nielson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Children's Bone & Spine Surgery1525 E Windmill Ln Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 434-6920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Children's Bone and Spine Surgery653 N Town Center Dr Ste 208, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 434-6920
-
4
Northwest9050 W Cheyenne Ave # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Directions (702) 998-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nielson?
My wife, who is also a physician, and myself, a psychologist, could not be any happier with Dr. Nielson in how he treated our son and his torn ACL. We actually waited to travel from Texas to Las Vegas so that Dr. Nielson could perform the surgery. His expertise to both of us was quite clear and precise. It was wonderful having a physician who had the skill and confidence that Dr, Nielson has. We only trust certain people with both of our children, and we knew the minute we spoke with Dr. Nielson that his expertise, Harvard trained fellowship and commitment to excellence would ensure that our son received the best care possible. We were not disappointed. We highly recommend Dr. Nielson without any reservation!
About Dr. Jason Nielson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1477520575
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nielson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nielson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nielson works at
Dr. Nielson has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nielson speaks German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.