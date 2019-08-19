See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jason Nielson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Nielson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Nielson works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert
    2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 731-1616
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Children's Bone & Spine Surgery
    1525 E Windmill Ln Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-6920
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Children's Bone and Spine Surgery
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 208, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 434-6920
  4. 4
    Northwest
    9050 W Cheyenne Ave # 110, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 998-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • MultiPlan
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jason Nielson, MD.

    About Dr. Jason Nielson, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477520575
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Nielson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nielson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nielson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nielson works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nielson’s profile.

    Dr. Nielson has seen patients for Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nielson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nielson speaks German, Polish, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Nielson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nielson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nielson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nielson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

