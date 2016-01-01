Dr. Jason Newton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Newton, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Newton, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wheeling, WV.
They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 58 16th St, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 234-2112
Precision Anesthesia Services LLC68 STATE ROUTE 7, Bridgeport, OH 43912 Directions (740) 994-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newton?
About Dr. Jason Newton, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1932294246
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newton has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.
