Overview

Dr. Jason Nemitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Nemitz works at Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.