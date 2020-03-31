Overview

Dr. Jason Muir, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Muir works at Newport Neurohosptlst Mdcl Grp in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.