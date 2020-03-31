Dr. Jason Muir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Muir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Muir, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Muir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sandeep K. Thakkar D.o.510 Superior Ave Ste 200A, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 764-1843
- 2 6100 PO Box, Newport Beach, CA 92658 Directions (949) 764-1454
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muir?
Excellent MD is all I can say
About Dr. Jason Muir, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1083819791
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muir works at
Dr. Muir has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Muir. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.