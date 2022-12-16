Dr. Jason Mudd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mudd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Mudd, MD
Dr. Jason Mudd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.
Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 848-3124
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Dr. M. listened carefully, answered questions well, was easy to interact with and checked me carefully.
About Dr. Jason Mudd, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881879005
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Mudd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudd accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mudd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mudd works at
Dr. Mudd has seen patients for Nosebleed, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mudd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Mudd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mudd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mudd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mudd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.