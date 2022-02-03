Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouzakes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
1
Amc47 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6240
2
Pediatric ENT50 New Scotland Ave # 22, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-6240
3
Saratoga Surgery381 Church St Ste 11, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 262-6240
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mouzakes is very knowledgeable and kind! I was impressed with his interaction with my son and how he took advantage of the teaching moment. The staff was very friendly too.
About Dr. Jason Mouzakes, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1215937552
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mouzakes has seen patients for Otitis Media, Eustachian Tube Dysfunction and Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mouzakes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
