Dr. Jason Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Morris, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Morris, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
United Foot & Leg Centers3867 Holcomb Bridge Rd Ste 300, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (678) 694-1234Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
No matter what I am seeing Doc for he always is super professional, caring and funny too! His staff is amazing and I always am a little sad when I have to leave them...
About Dr. Jason Morris, MD
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306856018
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.