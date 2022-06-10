Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Homewood, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham and Grandview Medical Center.
Urology Centers of Alabama3485 Independence Dr, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St. Vincent's Birmingham2700 10th Ave S Ste 505, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-0920Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Grandview Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Jason is the best. I’m lucky to have known him for many years!
About Dr. Jason Moellinger, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- University Al School Med
- University Hospital University Al School Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Moellinger has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
