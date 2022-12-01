See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jason Moche, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Moche, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Moche works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue in New York, NY with other offices in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ENT and Allergy Associates - Madison Avenue
    18 E 48th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 868-4300
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Astoria
    3119 Newtown Ave Ste 201, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 971-2490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Earwax Buildup
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Moche is a top gun ENT doctor and surgeon. He is our ENT doctor. The level of care he gives us is way beyond expectations. He is an amazing surgeon and most of all a wonderful person. 36 days post-op, excellent result! Breathing a lot better. Thank you so much, Doc. Wishing you more success and blessings. Excellent office staff. They are warm, friendly and courteous. 5 stars
    The Delarosa Family — Dec 01, 2022
    The Delarosa Family — Dec 01, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jason Moche, MD
    About Dr. Jason Moche, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710010103
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University Of Maryland Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Moche, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moche is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moche has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Moche. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moche.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

