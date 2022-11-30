Dr. Mlnarik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Mlnarik, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Mlnarik, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Mlnarik works at
Locations
Advanced Orthopedic Center1641 Tamiami Trl Ste 1, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 629-6262Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Orthopedic Center350 Mary St Ste C, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 639-6699Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great experience with an injured shoulder. I was able to get an appointment the next day! Very short wait to see staff. Everyone was very pleasant. Dr answered all my questions. Explained treatment plan. Very happy
About Dr. Jason Mlnarik, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1013000769
Education & Certifications
- Grand Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlnarik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlnarik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlnarik works at
Dr. Mlnarik has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Broken Arm and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mlnarik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlnarik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlnarik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlnarik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlnarik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.