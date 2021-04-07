Dr. Minion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Minion, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Minion, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Morristown, NJ.
Locations
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5199Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Children's Heart Center - Morristown55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Minion because he was covering for my child's psychiatrist while she was on maternity leave. He was brisk, but thorough, asked intelligent questions, gave good advice, and spent as much time with me as I needed to answer my questions. My daughter also responded very positively to him during the portion of the appointment where he spoke with her alone. I thought he was extremely competent, professional, and helpful, and very down to earth and displayed good common sense. I was very impressed that he was so helpful, given that he had never met my child or I before, and may have been over extended with the influx of referral patients because he was covering for an extended maternity leave absence of a colleague. I appreciated his assistance in what could easily been a more challenging situation were it not handled so well.
About Dr. Jason Minion, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1376822023
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minion accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Minion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.