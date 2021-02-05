Dr. Jason Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Dr. Jason Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Locations
Schweiger Dermatology Group4 Paragon Way Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 653-1797Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Howell51 Kent Rd, Howell, NJ 07731 Directions (732) 653-1795Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Urology290 Madison Ave Ste 5, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-7171
Hoboken2 Hudson Pl Ste 101, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 795-0021Monday7:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller is a very caring physician. I have been seeing him for several years, and have always had good results. I would recommend him.
About Dr. Jason Miller, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- New York Medical College
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Acne, Ringworm and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.