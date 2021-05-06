Dr. Jason Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Dr. Miller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Facial & Ocular Plastic Surgery Center PA7920 Acc Blvd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Dr. Jason overly exceeded any expectations I had. He took my concerns into consideration and was precise with his method, providing me with amazing results. During my procedure, he eased any fears and it was honestly painless! Jordan in the front office has been great and also his nurse Rachael who was amazing before, during, and after. I can't say enough about this team and Dr. Jason. I highly recommend and am so grateful to have worked with everyone to get the results I desired.
About Dr. Jason Miller, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1659539583
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.