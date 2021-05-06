See All General Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Jason Miller, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Miller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

Dr. Miller works at Aesthetic Facial & Ocular Plastic Surgery Center PA in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetic Facial & Ocular Plastic Surgery Center PA
    7920 Acc Blvd Ste 320, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

CoolSculpting®
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction
CoolSculpting®
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction

CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 25 ratings
Patient Ratings (25)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 06, 2021
Dr. Jason overly exceeded any expectations I had. He took my concerns into consideration and was precise with his method, providing me with amazing results. During my procedure, he eased any fears and it was honestly painless! Jordan in the front office has been great and also his nurse Rachael who was amazing before, during, and after. I can't say enough about this team and Dr. Jason. I highly recommend and am so grateful to have worked with everyone to get the results I desired.
Caroline G — May 06, 2021
About Dr. Jason Miller, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659539583
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Duke University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller works at Aesthetic Facial & Ocular Plastic Surgery Center PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
