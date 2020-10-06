Overview

Dr. Jason Miller, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Malvern, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Premier Orthopaedics - Regenerative Joint And Spine Center in Malvern, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.