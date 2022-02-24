Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihalcin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO
Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Visalia Medical Clinic5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7541Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very professional with a good bedside manner.
About Dr. Jason Mihalcin, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital, York, Pa
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Westminster College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Mihalcin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mihalcin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mihalcin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mihalcin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihalcin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihalcin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihalcin.
