Dr. Jason Michaels, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is a dermatologist in Middletown, RI. Dr. Michaels completed a residency at Tx Tech University Health Science Center. He currently practices at Aspire Dermatology and is affiliated with Newport Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Michaels is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Aspire Dematology102 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 239-1800
-
2
Aspire Dermatology51 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840 Directions (401) 239-1800
-
3
Johnston Office1524 Atwood Ave Ste 321, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 239-1800
-
4
Riverside Office1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 203, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 239-1800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
About Dr. Jason Michaels, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1316969694
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Newport Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Michaels speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.