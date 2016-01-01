See All Dermatologists in Middletown, RI
Dr. Jason Michaels, MD

Dermatology
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is a dermatologist in Middletown, RI. Dr. Michaels completed a residency at Tx Tech University Health Science Center. He currently practices at Aspire Dermatology and is affiliated with Newport Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Michaels is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspire Dematology
    102 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  2. 2
    Aspire Dermatology
    51 Long Wharf Mall, Newport, RI 02840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  3. 3
    Johnston Office
    1524 Atwood Ave Ste 321, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800
  4. 4
    Riverside Office
    1525 Wampanoag Trl Ste 203, Riverside, RI 02915 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 239-1800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medical Mutual of Ohio
  • MultiPlan
  • ODS Health Plan
  • Principal Financial Group
  • Tufts Health Plan
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • WellPoint

About Dr. Jason Michaels, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 27 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1316969694
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Tx Tech University Health Science Center
  • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
  • University of Nevada
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Newport Hospital
  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(11)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

