Dr. Jason Merritt, MD
Dr. Jason Merritt, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ivinson Memorial Hospital, Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center and Poudre Valley Hospital.
The Nephrology Clinic1600 Specht Point Rd Ste 127, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 493-7733
- Ivinson Memorial Hospital
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Dr Merritt is so great. He figured out what was happening to me and helped me get better. That was almost eight years ago. I see him yearly and remain in good shape. Thank you so much! His staff are always efficient and friendly. Appointments are on time.
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- YALE UNIVERSITY
