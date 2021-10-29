Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendivil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Mendivil works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice4646 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 313-6300Thursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
-
2
Orthopaedic Surgeons Associates - A Providence Medical Partners Practice2204 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX 79938 Directions (915) 313-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendivil?
Had footcare...wound ulceration and calous.
About Dr. Jason Mendivil, DPM
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1790117893
Education & Certifications
- Southern Arizona Veteran Affairs Health Care System
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine
- Trinity University, San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendivil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendivil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendivil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendivil works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendivil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendivil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendivil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendivil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.