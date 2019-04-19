Dr. Jason Melnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Melnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jason Melnick, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carmel, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Putnam Hospital Center.
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc664 Stoneleigh Ave Ste 300, Carmel, NY 10512 Directions (845) 279-5900
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group Pllc40 Old Ridgebury Rd Ste 201, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 205-2840
- Putnam Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I have been seeing Dr. Melnick for over three years now, and I could not be happier with the care that he has provided me. From my initial visit, Dr. Melnick has been caring, respectful, and informative. He always takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and has found a treatment plan that has worked wonders for me. I would highly recommend Dr. Melnick to anyone else dealing with chronic pain.
- Pain Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Melnick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melnick has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melnick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Melnick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melnick.
