Dr. Meckler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Meckler, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Meckler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Meckler works at
Locations
Deaconess Hospital600 Mary St, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Meckler treated me in 2009-2013. He was amazing! I’ve seen multiple Neurologist since he left Louisville. I’m hoping to be able to see him again in Evansville. When he treated me my health was at it’s best!
About Dr. Jason Meckler, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurology
