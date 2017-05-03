See All Pediatricians in Roseville, CA
Pediatrics
19 years of experience
Dr. Jason McManigal, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.

Dr. McManigal works at Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville in Roseville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville
    3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 (916) 774-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Anxiety
Asthma
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Bronchiolitis
Dermatitis
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Headache
Hypogonadism
Immunization Administration
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Rash
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Testicular Dysfunction
Warts
Wellness Examination
Wrist Sprain or Strain
    Ratings & Reviews
    May 03, 2017
    He is amazing. My children have no fear of going to see him. Dr. McManigal always listens to my children and involves them in the appointment. He doesn't sit there typing the whole time, he has someone else come in to type so he can actually spend time with the patients. He is knowledgeable and is willing to take the time to discuss things with parents and patients. He is excellent. I am so glad we found him.
    Sarah in Roseville, CA — May 03, 2017
    About Dr. Jason McManigal, DO

    Pediatrics
    19 years of experience
    English
    1902945991
    Education & Certifications

    Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason McManigal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McManigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McManigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McManigal works at Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville in Roseville, CA.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. McManigal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

