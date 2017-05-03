Dr. Jason McManigal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason McManigal, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason McManigal, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo.
Dr. McManigal works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter Medical Foundation Pediatrics Roseville3100 Douglas Blvd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 774-8500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McManigal?
He is amazing. My children have no fear of going to see him. Dr. McManigal always listens to my children and involves them in the appointment. He doesn't sit there typing the whole time, he has someone else come in to type so he can actually spend time with the patients. He is knowledgeable and is willing to take the time to discuss things with parents and patients. He is excellent. I am so glad we found him.
About Dr. Jason McManigal, DO
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1902945991
Education & Certifications
- Touro University College Of Osteopathic Medicine--Vallejo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McManigal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McManigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McManigal works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McManigal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManigal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManigal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManigal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.