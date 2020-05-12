Dr. Jason McKinney, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason McKinney, DO
Dr. Jason McKinney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Johnson City Medical Center400 N State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 431-1410Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastrointestinal Assocs/NE TN310 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 202, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 929-7111
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. McKinney?
Amber was so sweet practically held my hand through the wait. She helped me calm down and that meant so much to me. Diane is an amazing anesthesiologist and was very patient with me as well. Dr McKinney is outstanding. He took the time to explain everything and all my options. I had a great experience and would highly recommend them.
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1225219306
- MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKinney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
