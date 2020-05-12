Overview

Dr. Jason McKinney, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MERCY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. McKinney works at Blue Ridge Physician Group in Johnson City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.