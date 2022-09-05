Dr. Jason McHugh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason McHugh, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason McHugh, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. McHugh works at
Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Occumed2613 Taylor Rd Ste 101, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Directions
-
2
Western Branch Family Practice930 W 21st St Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23517 Directions (757) 673-5680
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McHugh?
Dr.McHugh has found the problems and solved them repeatedly for my family! Amazing bed side manner
About Dr. Jason McHugh, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1528261674
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital
- Genesys Regional Medical Center
- Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Family Practice/OMT
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHugh works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.