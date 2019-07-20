See All Dermatologists in Newport News, VA
Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Jason Mazzurco, DO is a Dermatologist in Newport News, VA. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Mazzurco works at Peninsula Dermatology in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Specialists
    11844 Rock Landing Dr Ste B, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 762-7600
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Mazzurco, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720285190
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and MOHS Micrographic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Mazzurco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzurco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzurco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzurco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzurco works at Peninsula Dermatology in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mazzurco’s profile.

    Dr. Mazzurco has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mazzurco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzurco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzurco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzurco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzurco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

