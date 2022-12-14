Overview

Dr. Jason Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Martin works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.