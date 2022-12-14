Dr. Jason Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Locations
TDDC Dallas- BUMC Barnett3600 Gaston Ave Ste 809, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 818-0948
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Martin and his entire staff have always been very helpful and informative. Dr. Martin has an outstanding personality, along with caring for his patients. My whole family chooses his practice.
About Dr. Jason Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.