Dr. Jason Marengo, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Marengo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.

Dr. Marengo works at NorthBay Cancer Center in Vacaville, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Cancer Center
    1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 390, Vacaville, CA 95687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 01, 2020
Dr. made pre-surgery evaluation, and gave detailed info about process. Nurses in post care were obviously impressed with his incisions. Was available for any concerns immediately & without fail! Followed my progress devotedly. I consider myself blessed to have been accepted for his incredible care.
— Sep 01, 2020
About Dr. Jason Marengo, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 21 years of experience
  • English
  • 1437311974
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Marengo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marengo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Marengo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Marengo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marengo works at NorthBay Cancer Center in Vacaville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marengo’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marengo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marengo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marengo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marengo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

