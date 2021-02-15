Overview

Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Manuel works at Upperline Health in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.