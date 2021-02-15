See All Podiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Overview

Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Manuel works at Upperline Health in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Upperline Health
    13400 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 223-8818
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Upperline Healthcare PC
    1140 SW Bascom Norris Dr Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 755-7776

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 15, 2021
    Dr Manuel had the best bed side manner and cares alot about his patients. Wait time can be longer but it's definitely worth the wait. About the bad review about the shoes. Dr manuel's office doesn't make the shoes! China does. Lol
    Diabetic Patient — Feb 15, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710969217
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manuel has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

