Dr. Manuel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Manuel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Upperline Health13400 Sutton Park Dr S Ste 1103, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 223-8818Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Upperline Healthcare PC1140 SW Bascom Norris Dr Ste 102, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (386) 755-7776
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manuel?
Dr Manuel had the best bed side manner and cares alot about his patients. Wait time can be longer but it's definitely worth the wait. About the bad review about the shoes. Dr manuel's office doesn't make the shoes! China does. Lol
About Dr. Jason Manuel, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1710969217
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manuel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manuel works at
Dr. Manuel has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manuel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manuel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manuel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manuel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.