Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Warwick, RI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Locations
South County Foot & Ankle1087 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 354-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was 13 years old when I had my foot surgery. Dr. Mollette assured me I would be able to play basketball again, and it is now 8 years laters and I enjoy playing basketball with my kids!!!!!! Being able to play the way I always dreamed , and without feeling pain is one of the best feelings in the world! I thank God and I am grateful that Dr. Mollette was able to help me ….. I will always feel gratitude and will always remember my life before walking into the clinic and my life afterwards. All the beautiful moments I have been able to experience like running with my kiddos in the park, or like swimming with my family, shooting hoops, going for walks with my family, playing other sports , etc!!!!!! May the Lord bless him always!!!!!!!
About Dr. Jason Mallette, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1871724740
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital of Rhode Island
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Massachusetts
Frequently Asked Questions
