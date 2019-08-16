See All Oncologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Jason Maggi, MD

Surgical Oncology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Maggi, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Saint Barnabas Hospital.

Dr. Maggi works at BHMG in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jason C Maggi MD
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 280A, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 477-5978
  2. 2
    SBMC - Dept of Surgery
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 891-5835

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Saint Barnabas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intestinal Abscess
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Intestinal Abscess
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 16, 2019
Dr. Maggi is the kindest and most caring doctor I have ever come across. He was patient with me and answered all of my questions. He was exceptionally thorough before and after surgery. I think he has excellent judgement and a lovely bedside manner. I would recommend without reservation.
— Aug 16, 2019
About Dr. Jason Maggi, MD

  • Surgical Oncology
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1629262704
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF NEW HAVEN
Board Certifications
  • Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jason Maggi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maggi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maggi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maggi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Maggi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maggi.

