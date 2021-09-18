Dr. Macklis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Macklis, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Macklis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Macklis works at
Locations
Advocate Infusion Center Luther Ln1700 Luther Ln Ste 2200, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 268-8577
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Machlis is the consummate professional. He is kind and patient. He carefully listens to what you share and then figures out the best path forward. I am grateful for his care.
About Dr. Jason Macklis, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1003136458
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macklis accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macklis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Macklis has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macklis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Macklis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macklis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macklis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macklis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.