Dr. Jason Lowe, MD
Dr. Jason Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and Southeastern Regional Medical Center.
Cape Fear Orthopedics4140 Ferncreek Dr Ste 801, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Directions (910) 484-2171
Cape Fear Orthopedics6000 Ramsey St Ste 108, Fayetteville, NC 28311 Directions (910) 484-3332
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
On 18OCT2018 our daughter was a passenger in a horrific auto accident. Several bones to the right side of her body had multiple oblique fractures as well as her left wrist. Dr Lowe performed two major surgeries on her and thou she is still in rehab right now, she is doing remarkable with Physical and Occupational therapy. We were told it would take a year for her to recover, but she is gonna recover ! Also, we know God played a role In our daughters survival as well, and all we do know for now, he must have special plan for her while still here on earth. We consider ourselves very lucky that Dr Lowe was called in to put our daughter back together, it was truly a miracle and a lot of work to do so. Thank you Dr Lowe and all those who assisted you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861482341
- Brooke Army Medical Center At Fort Sam Houston
- Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Medicine
- John Hopkins University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
