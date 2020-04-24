See All Otolaryngologists in Madison, AL
Dr. Jason Lockette, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.5 (17)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Lockette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Lockette works at Integrity Family Care in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrity Family Care
    1041 Balch Rd Ste 300, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 325-1540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Pharyngitis
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Pharyngitis

Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Apr 24, 2020
    Helped me tremendously with my allergies and allergy medications by prescribing sinus rinses.
    Lee Ann Penman — Apr 24, 2020
    About Dr. Jason Lockette, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437246600
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Louisville School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lockette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lockette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lockette works at Integrity Family Care in Madison, AL. View the full address on Dr. Lockette’s profile.

    Dr. Lockette has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lockette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lockette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

