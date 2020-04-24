Dr. Lockette has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jason Lockette, MD
Dr. Jason Lockette, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Madison, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Integrity Family Care1041 Balch Rd Ste 300, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 325-1540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Helped me tremendously with my allergies and allergy medications by prescribing sinus rinses.
About Dr. Jason Lockette, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Lockette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lockette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lockette has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Pharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lockette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lockette. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lockette.
