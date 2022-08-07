See All Interventional Cardiologists in Eatontown, NJ
Dr. Jason Litsky, DO

Interventional Cardiology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Litsky, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.

Dr. Litsky works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC
    11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9676
  2. 2
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 302, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-9677
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

Treatment frequency



Dyslipidemia
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Atherosclerosis
Diabetes Type 1
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Stenosis
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Malnutrition
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Atrial Septal Defect
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Giardiasis
Hammer Toe
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Block
Hemorrhoids
Holter Monitoring
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Impella Device
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jason Litsky, DO

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1114169539
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple Univ Hosp
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Litsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litsky has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Litsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Litsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litsky.

