Dermatology
Overview

Dr. Jason Litak, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They graduated from University of California at Los Angeles.

Dr. Litak works at Santa Monica Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Santa Monica Dermatology Medical Group
    2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 990W, Santa Monica, CA 90404

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin

Shaving of Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cold Sore
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lentigo Maligna
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Skin Infections
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2021
    FINALLY found my dermatologist! Dr. Jason Litak is the only one I've been to in LA who examined my skin thoroughly, and used a lit magnifying viewer. He listened to my concerns, did a biopsy on one issue, found another issue and froze it. Thank you, Dr. Litak, for taking care of me.
    About Dr. Jason Litak, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Spanish
    1750575247
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    MOHS Micrographic Surg
    Residency
    Rush Presby St Lukes Med Ctr-Rush U
    Internship
    Harbor UCLA Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School
    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Litak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Litak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Litak works at Santa Monica Dermatology in Santa Monica, CA.

    Dr. Litak has seen patients for Shaving of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Litak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

