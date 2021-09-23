See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fullerton, CA
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (6)
Dr. Jason Ling, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.

Dr. Ling works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Jude Heritage Endocrinology
    100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 105, Fullerton, CA 92835 (714) 446-5640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence St. Jude Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Thyroid Goiter
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2021
    Very compassionate and caring doctor. He has been my doctor for almost 2 years now and he has never failed to follow-up on any concerns I have had. He responds to any questions and would discuss results thoroughly and explain them clearly to you personally. He does not rush and make sure you are taken care of.
    Florissa — Sep 23, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Ling, MD

    Specialties
    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1154664597
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Ling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Ling has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Ling works at St. Jude Heritage Medical Group in Fullerton, CA.

    Dr. Ling has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Thyroid Goiter, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

