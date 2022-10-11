Dr. Jason Lichten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lichten, MD
Dr. Jason Lichten, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.
Mt. Carmel East Office85 McNaughten Rd Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 862-8008
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lichten and staff are very professional and put you at ease. All questions are answered. You are treated with respect. Surgery and recovery went very smoothly. I absolutely love the results of my breast lift and tummy tuck!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- The Ohio State University Medical Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lichten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichten.
