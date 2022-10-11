See All Plastic Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. Jason Lichten, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jason Lichten, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.

Dr. Lichten works at Central Ohio Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mt. Carmel East Office
    85 McNaughten Rd Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 862-8008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Lichten and staff are very professional and put you at ease. All questions are answered. You are treated with respect. Surgery and recovery went very smoothly. I absolutely love the results of my breast lift and tummy tuck!!!
    About Dr. Jason Lichten, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871586180
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Lichten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lichten has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lichten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lichten works at Central Ohio Plastic Surgery in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Lichten’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

