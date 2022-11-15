See All Neurosurgeons in Laguna Hills, CA
Dr. Jason Liauw, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (127)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Liauw, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Liauw works at Champaign Dental Group in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beel Medical Inc.
    23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 405, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 588-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Brain Cancer
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Neurostimulation
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pathological Spine Fracture
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Upper Back Pain
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Astrocytoma
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Injury
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Disc Replacement
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulator Implantation
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Osteosarcoma
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Reconstruction for Craniosynos
Schwannoma
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Stereotactic Radiosurgery
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Torticollis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (117)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 15, 2022
    I realize that every situation that a person is in is owned by that person so it may not apply to everyone. I can tell you that I went to eight doctors before Dr. Liauw and not a single one of them had figured out what was hurting me. They all treated me with the same protocol , one after the other medication‘s injections epidurals, physical therapy more prescriptions and so on. I was at my last hope for certainty . I was desperate and was on the brink of going to the emergency room a couple times but held out for my visit with Dr. Liauw. He was my ninth doctor concerning my issue and he was the only one to take a deeper look into what might be troubling me. I’m not sure if it took him three minutes or 10 minutes, whatever it was it was more than any other doctor had done. Two weeks later I ended up having a multi level fusion surgery on my lumbar spine and the removal of a 1.5 cm herniation that everyone else had missed. Finally I am on the mend. I have Dr. Liao to thank for it!!!
    Joseph Adam — Nov 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Liauw, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1285806091
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Liauw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liauw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liauw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liauw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liauw works at Champaign Dental Group in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Liauw’s profile.

    Dr. Liauw has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liauw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Liauw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liauw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liauw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liauw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

