Dr. Jason Levitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Levitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Levitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Levitz works at
Locations
-
1
Oncology & Hematology Specialists333 US HIGHWAY 46, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (973) 316-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levitz?
There aren’t enough positive things I can say about Dr. Levitz, as he saved my life! He is calm, compassionate, kind, genuine, positive...at times funny which is always appreciated. He always takes the time to listen and answer all questions. I believe he honestly cares about each and every patient...which means the world especially when facing cancer! I am thankful for this man, my family is thankful for this man...you will be thankful to have him as your doctor!! Much love for Dr. Levitz, always!!
About Dr. Jason Levitz, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1689783961
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitz works at
Dr. Levitz has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levitz speaks Hebrew.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.