Overview

Dr. Jason Levitz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Levitz works at Oncology & Hematology Specialists in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.