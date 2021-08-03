See All Podiatric Surgeons in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

Dr. Levitre works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coconut Creek, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Palm City, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L.
    7730 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 7, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 369-2199
  2. 2
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists
    4750 N Federal Hwy Ste 200, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 561-3338
  3. 3
    Coconut Creek Office
    4879 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek, FL 33063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 979-0505
  4. 4
    West Palm Beach Office
    1521 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 4, West Palm Beach, FL 33406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 357-9330
  5. 5
    Fort Lauderdale Office
    2737 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 202, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 561-3338
  6. 6
    Center for Health & Wellnessthe
    2664 Sw Immanuel Dr, Palm City, FL 34990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 288-3338
  7. 7
    Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, LLC
    5441 N University Dr Ste 102, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 753-3030
  8. 8
    Podiatry Associates, Inc
    4201 S Cloverleaf Dr, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 928-1240

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Lake City Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subtalar Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 03, 2021
    I have not visited this office yet, vut when I was told that he relocated his office I had to find out where he is, because Dr. Lavitre is one of the best doctors I've had the pleasure of meeting! He repaired my damaged ankle a couple years ago, and I was told by others that the pain I would experience when I woke would be unbearable, but because of the skills of Dr Lavitre, I have 4 screws and a rod in my foot and I've never felt any pain. Now I refer him to anyone who asks. My yearly checkup is due and I prefer him to look at his handiwork over anyone else if possible.
    Darryl H Reece — Aug 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1326017179
    Education & Certifications

    Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
    California College of Podiatric Medicine
    University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Levitre, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levitre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levitre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levitre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levitre works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Coconut Creek, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, Palm City, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Saint Peters, MO. View the full addresses on Dr. Levitre’s profile.

    Dr. Levitre has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levitre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

