Dr. Jason Levine, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine - M.D.|University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine-M.D. and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists of South Florida1201 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 953-9058
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
awesome
About Dr. Jason Levine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1851560312
Education & Certifications
- Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Loyola University Medical Center|Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Loyola University Medical Center
- General Surgery - SUNY Downstate/Kings County Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY|General Surgery-Suny Downstate/Kings County Medical Center In Brooklyn, Ny
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine - M.D.|University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine-M.D.
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
