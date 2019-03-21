Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemoine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lemoine works at
Locations
Psa Clinical Laboratory Inc303 E Par St, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (877) 876-3627
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had a vasectomy done with Dr. Lemonie, very satisfied, no pain, no discomfort even the day after! Kind, caring, takes his time with you.
About Dr. Jason Lemoine, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1154328375
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
