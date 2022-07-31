Overview

Dr. Jason Leibowitz, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Leibowitz works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.