Dr. Jason Leibowitz, MD
Dr. Jason Leibowitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Leibowitz, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Endocrine Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.
Dr. Leibowitz works at
Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
UHealth at Plantation8100 Sw 10th St, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 210-1000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Leibowitz?
Dr. Liebowitz operated on me on July 27, 2022. What was supposed to be a simple procedure to remove a swollen gland, possibly cancerous, turned out to be quite complex. Dr. Liebowitz told me I might possibly suffer from a drooped lip or a facial misalignment. I understand my gland was fused to the skin and it took great skills to separate the two. I am currently recovering with no side effects and no cancer. I thank heaven for the skill that Dr. Liebowitz brought to the operating room. I thank him for all that he has done for me. He previously operated on my wife's thyroid and Parotid gland. She too came through her surgeries and helped me decide to use Dr. Liebowitz. as my surgeon, I thank all those who helped me make this decision. I thank Dr. Liebowitz for his surgical skills. There are few who can compare to this doctor!
About Dr. Jason Leibowitz, MD
- Endocrine Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1124184072
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- New York University School of Medicine
- Columbia University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leibowitz works at
Dr. Leibowitz has seen patients for ENT Cancer, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.