Dr. Jason Lei, MD

Colorectal Surgery
5 (41)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Jason Lei, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Lei works at Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 235, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction
Hemorrhoids
Colorectal Cancer
Intestinal Obstruction

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 41 ratings
Patient Ratings (41)
5 Star
(39)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 23, 2022
Dr Lei was amazing he help me get back on the right track he listens asks questions explains everything word for word the nursing staff was amazing as well Nurse K.
J. Williams — Oct 23, 2022
  • Colorectal Surgery
  • 10 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese
  • 1821353517
  • Hofstra Northwell SchofMed @ Staten Island Un Hosp
  • Atlantic Health Systems
  • Atlantic Health Systems
  • Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
  • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Jason Lei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lei works at Northeast Surgical Associates at Torresdale in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lei’s profile.

41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lei. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

