Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Leedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Leedy works at
Locations
-
1
Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute2060 Lander Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Directions (440) 701-6238
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
- University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leedy?
I cannot even describe how happy I am with my results from Dr Leedy! He has completely transformed my body and I am thrilled! I have had two surgeries by him and I recommend him 100%! His office staff and surgery staff are warm, loving and so helpful. I have always been welcome with open arms with any and all of my 1000 questions! They are the best and I highly recommend.
About Dr. Jason Leedy, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1154416857
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leedy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leedy works at
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Leedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.