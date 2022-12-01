See All Plastic Surgeons in Mayfield Heights, OH
Dr. Jason Leedy, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (144)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mayfield Heights, OH. They completed their residency with University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas

Dr. Leedy works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute in Mayfield Heights, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute
    2060 Lander Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 701-6238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital
  • Marymount Hospital
  • Saint Vincent Charity Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Abdominoplasty

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 144 ratings
    Patient Ratings (144)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Hallie — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jason Leedy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154416857
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Leedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leedy works at Cleveland Plastic Surgery Institute in Mayfield Heights, OH. View the full address on Dr. Leedy’s profile.

    144 patients have reviewed Dr. Leedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

