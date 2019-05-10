Overview

Dr. Jason Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Hebei Medical University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System and Wadley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX with other offices in Magnolia, AR, Texarkana, AR and Atlanta, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.