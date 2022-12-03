Dr. Jason Lazor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lazor, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jason Lazor, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Dr. Lazor works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Medical Group4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lazor?
Very nice and took care to explain my condition.
About Dr. Jason Lazor, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083841845
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University (GME)
- Williamsport Regional Medical Center (GME)
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM)
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lazor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lazor using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lazor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lazor works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.