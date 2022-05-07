Overview

Dr. Jason Lappe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.



Dr. Lappe works at Asheville Cardiology Associates in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.