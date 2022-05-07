Dr. Jason Lappe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lappe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lappe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jason Lappe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Locations
Asheville Cardiology Associates-sylva5 VANDERBILT PARK DR, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 274-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lappe?
Dr. Lappe went above and beyond to see that I received the procedure I needed on a Sunday morning.
About Dr. Jason Lappe, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1457594301
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lappe has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lappe has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lappe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lappe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lappe.
