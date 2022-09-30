Dr. Jason Lao, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jason Lao, DO
Overview
Dr. Jason Lao, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Locations
Henderson Location10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jason Lao is the best ever Dr. I met. He did a great job with my first ever health exam. He explained everything to me in a very clear manner. He tried his best in my first visit and clarified all my stress related to my health issues in almost 45 minutes. He was also kind and friendly. Thank you my awesome primary care doctor. I need to add as well to All of the staff was great – they were helpful.
About Dr. Jason Lao, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1437682333
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
