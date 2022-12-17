See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Jason Lang, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (57)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jason Lang, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Lang works at Adventist Health Hendersonville , NC in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    AdventHealth Hendersonville
    100 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 849-0330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dec 17, 2022
    Had my knee replaced just over a year ago. All went extremely well. Would highly recommend Dr Jason Lang.
    Joan T — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jason Lang, MD

    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Baptist Hosp
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jason Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lang works at Adventist Health Hendersonville , NC in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Lang’s profile.

    Dr. Lang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

