Overview

Dr. Jason Lake, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Arizona Spine And Joint Hospital, Banner Gateway Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Lake works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.